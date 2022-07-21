Property of the week from Voss Homes: Villa Jaymar near Huercal-Overa

By Euro Weekly News Media • 21 July 2022 • 8:24

EXCLUSIVE TO VOSS HOMES ‐ A beautifully presented and maintained, light and airy, four bed, three bath, two-storey villa with H&C air con throughout, 10m x 5m swimming pool, garage and amazing views on a well maintained, low maintenance garden of 744m2.

Five mins drive to the village of Santa Maria village with shop, bar/restaurant, doctors, chemist and school. Twelve mins drive to the A7 motorway and market town of Huercal‐Overa twice weekly street market, parks, sporting and leisure activities. Forty mins drive to the coast at San Juan de Los Terreros, Mojacar, Garrucha and Vera.

There are three bedrooms and two bathrooms downstairs (one with an ensuite shower room plus a family bathroom) and one bedroom with an ensuite bathroom upstairs. Entry into the property is via a sliding iron gate onto the driveway which wraps around the back of the villa to the large single garage at the rear of the villa with electricity and water.

Behind the villa is an embankment covered in colourful plants. Then coming back round to the front of the villa to the swimming pool, surrounding garden and stunning country views.

To the front of the villa is the fly-free conservatory which makes a lovely relaxing and dining area to enjoy the views over the pool and countryside. The front door takes you into the dining room which forms the centre of the villa. To the left is the fitted kitchen with marble worktops and plenty of storage space and looks out to the pool area.

To the right of the dining room through an archway is the spacious living room with a log fireplace and glazed doors leading back out to the conservatory. Also from the central dining room is an archway leading to a downstairs main bedroom with an ensuite shower room, built-in wardrobes and glazed patio doors leading out to the side garden. There are also two more double bedrooms and a family bathroom. One of the bedrooms has built-in wardrobes.

The other bedroom has a door leading out to the side garden and garage. This bedroom is currently used as a study. Going back into the dining room is the attractive, wide, wooden spiral staircase leading up to the large bedroom no 4 with an en‐suite bathroom and glazed patio doors leading out to a balcony with stunning country views.

