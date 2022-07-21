Puzzle Solutions Edition 1933

By Marcos • 21 July 2022 • 11:39

WORD SPIRAL

1 Roof; 2 Fair; 3 Read; 4 Dill; 5 Lung; 6 Golf; 7 Fuss; 8 Sand; 9 Desk; 10 Kite; 11 Envy; 12 Year; 13 Reel; 14 Limb; 15 Beef; 16 Flaw. SEAWEED

QUICK QUIZ

1 Land’s End; 2 The (Spanish) Armada; 3 Dorothy Lamour; 4 Lillie Langtry; 5 Don Quixote; 6 Paul; 7 Kentucky Derby; 8 Woodpecker; 9 Tina Turner; 10 George Burns.

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Transplants; 9 Leveret; 10 Their; 11 These; 12 Terrace; 13 Essays; 15 Stayer; 18 Immerse; 20 Tread; 22 Looks; 23 Leather; 24 Merrymakers. Down: 2 Revue; 3 Nursery; 4 Petite; 5 Astir; 6 Therapy; 7 Flat denials; 8 Free traders; 14 Someone; 16 Titlark; 17 Bedlam; 19 Riser; 21 Ether.

QUICK

Across: 4 Troops; 7 Helsinki; 8 Assail; 10 Scold; 13 Fret; 14 Some; 15 Roar; 16 Mop; 17 Afar; 19 Even; 21 Fraternal; 23 Zinc; 24 Seep; 26 Vex; 27 Ibex; 29 Iran; 32 Glee; 33 Adage; 34 Fibres; 35 Ointment; 36 Rhythm. Down: 1 Chess; 2 Bloom; 3 Bird; 4 Tiara; 5 Oast; 6 Prison; 9 Serene; 11 Cot; 12 Learn; 13 Foresee; 15 Rat; 16 Mel; 18 Facile; 20 Vapid; 21 Fix; 22 Rex; 23 Zenith; 25 Nag; 28 Besom; 30 Races; 31 Newts; 32 Grit; 33 Ante.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Hobby, 4 Bistec, 9 Malvado, 10 Valor, 11 East, 12 Arrange, 13 Mar, 14 Ésta, 16 Also, 18 Gol, 20 Hechizo, 21 Stop, 24 Cielo, 25 Relaxed, 26 Sisear, 27 Pious. Down: 1 Hammer, 2 Bulls, 3 Year, 5 Invernal, 6 Talones, 7 Carpet, 8 Volar, 13 Mariposa, 15 Success, 17 Chicos, 18 Gorra, 19 Apodos, 22 Texto, 23 Slip.

NONAGRAM

GUERRILLA

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

ALPHAMUDDLE