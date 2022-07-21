By Tamsin Brown • 21 July 2022 • 21:03

The recently opened IMAS citizens' advice office in Palma is fully operational. Credit: Consell de Mallorca

The new IMAS citizens’ advice office in Palma is now fully open to the public and was designed with the aim of improving the service offered by IMAS.

The new citizens’ advice office that the Mallorcan Institute of Social Affairs (IMAS) has opened in Palma is fully accessible, well-connected to the city centre and multi-purpose. It was designed from the outset with the specific needs of citizens in mind, and its main function is to respond to the growing number of people who use the service and to improve the care offered to them.

The new facilities have been fully operational since July 11. They have a central room with six workstations where citizens can talk to professionals, six offices, a playroom where children can wait, a meeting room and another room that will be temporarily used by professionals from the Consell’s Directorate of Equality.

Around twenty professionals work at the new facilities, including administrative staff, social educators, sign language interpreters and legal staff. The opening hours are from 9am to 5pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and from 9am to 2pm on Tuesdays and Fridays. Appointments are required and can be requested through the IMAS website.

