Ricky Martin cleared of incest charges after nephew drops abuse claims

By Chris King • 21 July 2022 • 19:56

Image of Ricky Martin performing during the 67th Sanremo Song Festival on February 7, 2017. Credit: Andrea Raffin/Shutterstock

The charges of incest brought against Puerto Rican pop star Ricky Martin by his nephew have been dropped.

A judge in Puerto Rico has today, Thursday, July 21, officially dismissed the temporary restraining order that had been brought against pop star Ricky Martin. This came after his 21-year-old nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, dropped his incest and abuse case, according to Puerto Rican publication elvocero.com.

Sanchez had originally claimed that he had a sexual relationship with his 50-year-old uncle, allegations that had been strongly denied by the singer. The TRO had been filed against Martin by Judge Raiza Cajigas Campbell on July 1.

Today’s court hearing took place via Zoom, with Martin apparently not required to speak. He took to Instagram after the judge made the ruling, posting ‘Truth prevails’.

Martin’s legal team commented: ‘This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them. We are glad that our client saw justice done and can now move forward with his life and career’.

‘Just as we had anticipated, the temporary protection order was not extended by the court. The accuser confirmed to the court that his decision to dismiss the matter was his alone, without any outside influence or pressure’, they added.

Meanwhile, Ricky Martin will perform two concerts at the Hollywood Bowl this Friday, July 22, and Saturday, July 23, accompanied by the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra.

