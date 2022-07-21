By Matthew Roscoe • 21 July 2022 • 12:41

WATCH: Viral video of robot dog firing an assault rifle raises concerns. Image: Alexander Atamanov/Facebook

SOCIAL media users reacted with concern after a video of a robot dog firing an assault rifle went viral.

The video of the robot dog, which has now been retweeted over 21k times, shows the machine worryingly firing uncontrolled shots from an assault rifle with bullets flying off in multiple directions.

“All the people who laughed off the “worrywarts” years ago for freaking out about the Funny Dancing Robot Dogs ™ should be forced to watch this video once a day for the remainder of the year,” Twitter account @sonicmega wrote on Wednesday, July 20.

“I especially love all those stray bullets being shot off at completely random angles to later strike some random citizen because the billion-dollar-robot somehow still can’t account for muzzle rebound after the shots.

“Our tax dollars being put to work, with or without consent.”

The video, which appears to show a robot dog with a gun strapped to it instead of an actual robotic-gun-dog, was traced back to a Russian hoverbike company. According to Vice, its founder Alexander Atamanov uploaded both the video and a high-res image of the gun-dog-bot in March.

Twitter users were quick to post their concerns.

@sonicmega (Sean Chiplock) continued: “Will not be surprised in the least when these things are given more rights than citizens. Being killed accidentally by one “on duty” will not net the owners any punishment b/c “it’s automated”, but destroying/disabling one will be THE BIGGEST federal crime they can throw at you.”

Jason “Storm” Nelson – who recently commented on the death of Dr Zelenko – said: “We joke, but this is going to suck.”

“This is clearly designed for policing. Send the dogs in where your police officers are afraid to go, or augment your force,” one person wrote.

Another sarcastically noted: “‘They’re going to be used for search and rescue to find people in rubble!’ 🤗🥺😇” – Multi-billion dollar defence contractor.”

Another person wrote: “To be fair, this isn’t a Boston Dynamics robot. It looks to be a Ghost Robotics Vision 60 with a rifle strapped to its back. It’s still a scary development, but please don’t drag uninvolved robot companies into this.”

As mentioned, this is not a Boston Dynamics robot, which can be viewed in several videos dancing away to “Do you love me”.

