By Joshua Manning • 21 July 2022 • 12:47
Russia's Chechen leader shares footage of British Bishop backing "Putin's fight of NWO"
Credit: Twitter @jcokechukwu
The telegram post by Russia’s Chechen leader of the British Bishop supporting Putin stated:
“British Bishop Richard Williamson has publicly backed Vladimir Putin and the special operation in Ukraine.”
“Among heads of state, only one has spoken out against the forces of evil. It is not Boris Johnson in England. Not Macron in France. Not Draghi in Italy. It is Vladimir Putin. The Russians are fighting in Ukraine, but not to crush and destroy Ukraine.”
“Vladimir Putin has voiced his goal of denazification and demilitarisation of Ukraine. But stupid Europe is following orders from the US in its attempt to crush Russia.”
“The world is opening its eyes to the real picture of what is happening. And this is one more proof that the NWO of the Russian Federation is a moral struggle against the global evil. After all, representatives of different faiths around the world are talking about it.”
“The fighters from the Chechen Republic, guided by their Leader, the Hero of Russia, my dear brother Ramzan Akhmatovich Kadyrov, are successfully defeating this evil, and we are proud that their feat will forever remain in history! AKHMAT IS SILENT! ALLAH AKBAR!”
The footage of the British Bishop speaking on Putin’s fight against the New World Order (NWO) had already gone viral earlier this year with many sharing the footage on Twitter:
BREAKING NEWS!"PUTIN IS RIGHT"BRITISH BISHOP WILLIAMSON. https://t.co/TwwC0nMZy5
— FreeMaziNnamdiKanuNow! (@onumazih) June 10, 2022
BREAKING NEWS!"PUTIN IS RIGHT"BRITISH BISHOP WILLIAMSON. https://t.co/TwwC0nMZy5
— FreeMaziNnamdiKanuNow! (@onumazih) June 10, 2022
Credit: Twitter @onumazih @jcokechukwu
Further Twitter users shared their support for the Bishop’s message:
Absolutely spot on. 🙌🏾💯
— Chris Olisa (@Oliwar88) June 10, 2022
Absolutely spot on. 🙌🏾💯
— Chris Olisa (@Oliwar88) June 10, 2022
Credit: Twitter @Oliwar88
YES！
The war's changed the world forever!At start 1:NATO/USNow more countries support Putin 4 his action for a multipolar, balanced n peaceful world via abolishing US superpower n $bullets too.
Nobody but Putin can lead to challenge US 4 a better fairer world for longrun! pic.twitter.com/wxVtlX9lB3
— xiang zhang (@xcz1957) May 28, 2022
YES！
The war's changed the world forever!At start 1:NATO/USNow more countries support Putin 4 his action for a multipolar, balanced n peaceful world via abolishing US superpower n $bullets too.
Nobody but Putin can lead to challenge US 4 a better fairer world for longrun! pic.twitter.com/wxVtlX9lB3
— xiang zhang (@xcz1957) May 28, 2022
Credit: Twitter @xcz1957 @frederickcheng5
The news follows Russia’s Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov openly mocking NATO’s transgender members in a Telegram post.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.