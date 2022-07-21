By Joshua Manning • 21 July 2022 • 12:47

Russia's Chechen leader shares footage of British Bishop backing "Putin's fight of NWO" Credit: Twitter @jcokechukwu

Russia’s Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov shared footage of a British Bishop backing Putin’s fight against the NWO, in a Telegram post on Thursday, July 21.

The telegram post by Russia’s Chechen leader of the British Bishop supporting Putin stated:

“British Bishop Richard Williamson has publicly backed Vladimir Putin and the special operation in Ukraine.”

“Among heads of state, only one has spoken out against the forces of evil. It is not Boris Johnson in England. Not Macron in France. Not Draghi in Italy. It is Vladimir Putin. The Russians are fighting in Ukraine, but not to crush and destroy Ukraine.”

“Vladimir Putin has voiced his goal of denazification and demilitarisation of Ukraine. But stupid Europe is following orders from the US in its attempt to crush Russia.”

“The world is opening its eyes to the real picture of what is happening. And this is one more proof that the NWO of the Russian Federation is a moral struggle against the global evil. After all, representatives of different faiths around the world are talking about it.”

“The fighters from the Chechen Republic, guided by their Leader, the Hero of Russia, my dear brother Ramzan Akhmatovich Kadyrov, are successfully defeating this evil, and we are proud that their feat will forever remain in history! AKHMAT IS SILENT! ALLAH AKBAR!”

The footage of the British Bishop speaking on Putin’s fight against the New World Order (NWO) had already gone viral earlier this year with many sharing the footage on Twitter:

Credit: Twitter @onumazih @jcokechukwu

Further Twitter users shared their support for the Bishop’s message:

Absolutely spot on. 🙌🏾💯 — Chris Olisa (@Oliwar88) June 10, 2022

Credit: Twitter @Oliwar88

YES！ The war's changed the world forever!

At start 1:NATO/US

Now more countries support Putin 4 his action for a multipolar, balanced n peaceful world via abolishing US superpower n $bullets too. Nobody but Putin can lead to challenge US 4 a better fairer world for longrun! pic.twitter.com/wxVtlX9lB3 — xiang zhang (@xcz1957) May 28, 2022

Credit: Twitter @xcz1957 @frederickcheng5

The news follows Russia’s Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov openly mocking NATO’s transgender members in a Telegram post.

