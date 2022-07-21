Sa Dragonera Natural Park in Mallorca to get new informative signs

By Tamsin Brown • 21 July 2022 • 23:08

Sa Dragonera Natural Park in Mallorca is getting new informative signs. Credit: Consell de Mallorca

New informative signs have been placed in the Sa Dragonera Natural Park, and more are yet to be added, thanks to the Sustainable Tourism Tax.

The councillor for the Environment and Territory of the Balearic Islands Government, Miquel Mir, and the vice-president and councillor for Sustainability and the Environment of the Consell de Mallorca, Aurora Ribot, visited the Sa Dragonera Natural Park on July 15, where a signposting project is being carried out with funds from the Sustainable Tourism Tax (ITS).

The Sa Dragonera Natural Park will have about seventy signs providing directions and information and recommendations about the environment. Most of the new signs have already been installed and the rest will be added later this year.

The signs have been placed along the Llebeig, Na Pòpia and Tramuntana routes, as well as at the port and other points of interest. Signs on the Pantaleu islet are there to remind people that they may not disembark there, as this could interfere with the nesting season of protected species.

Ribot said: “The new information panels will help people to discover the biodiversity of the island, enjoy a guided tour independently and delve deeper into the natural and cultural heritage of the island.”

