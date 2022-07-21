Sad news as 33-year-old rugby player has to retire due to illness

Gloucester Rugby announced the news on Twitter on Thursday, July 21, in a post that read: “Gloucester Rugby is deeply pained to announce that Ed Slater has been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) .”

A statement has been released by Gloucester Rugby which reads “Following six months of testing, Ed’s diagnosis was confirmed last week and as a result, with the support of his family, friends and Gloucester Rugby, he has made the difficult decision to retire from professional rugby with immediate effect.”

“Everyone at Gloucester Rugby – players, management and staff – are entirely committed to supporting Ed, his wife Jo and his three children in whatever way required.”

“We know the same will be true of Gloucester and Leicester fans, and the wider rugby community.”

“While Ed, his family and the Club take time to determine next steps, Gloucester Rugby have opened a JustGiving page.”

“The direction of these funds will be determined in due course, whether it be supporting Ed and his family directly and/or a selected MND charity.”

Fans were quick to respond. One posted: “Ed is without doubt one of the nicest guys in rugby, a gentleman. He’s a battler for sure. All the best Ed.”

