Son Amer shelter in Escorca, Mallorca, to become 100 per cent accessible

By Tamsin Brown • 21 July 2022 • 9:42

The Son Amer shelter in Escorca, Mallorca, will become 100 per cent accessible. Credit: Consell de Mallorca

The Consell de Mallorca is making the Son Amer shelter fully accessible so that as many people as possible can enjoy what the area has to offer.

The Son Amer shelter in Escorca will be 100 per cent accessible for people with visual and hearing disabilities and reduced mobility. The shelter already had ramps and a lift, but it will now incorporate some important new features, making it the first fully accessible shelter in Mallorca.

All the signs at the shelter giving information such as room numbers and the rules for sharing dormitories have been updated, combining pictures, arrows, text and Braille, and the ramps and stairs have tactile bands.

Speaking on July 16, the councillor for Sustainability and the Environment of the Consell de Mallorca, Aurora Ribot, said: “We are proud to be able to say that the Consell de Mallorca’s network of shelters will have the first 100 per cent accessible refuge in Mallorca. We will continue to work to break down barriers so that more people can get to know and enjoy the Serra de Tramuntana, because it is clear to us that an appreciation of nature will help us to protect it.”

Inmaculada Férriz, the island’s director of the Environment, added: “Shelters like Son Amer provide opportunities for everyone to enjoy spending the night in the Serra de Tramuntana, which can be experienced in many different ways and bring us all closer to nature.”

The Son Amer shelter on the Pedra en Sec GR 221 route is located at the top of a hill that overlooks the whole valley of Lluc, in the Tramuntana mountain range. It has 52 beds available in six dormitories (one with 24 beds, one with eight beds, two with six beds and two with four beds). Among other services, there is a food and drink service, electricity, hot water, heating, wi-fi, telephone service and laundry service. For more information, visit https://caminsdepedra.conselldemallorca.cat/-/son-amer-1.

