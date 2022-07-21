By Joshua Manning • 21 July 2022 • 13:14

Sperm whale calf washes up on Muchavista beach in Campello, Spain wildestanimal/Shutterstock.com

The body of a sperm whale calf was found on Muchavista beach, Campello, Spain, as reported on Thursday, July 21.

The sperm whale calf’s body was reportedly in an advanced state of decomposition when found on the Spanish beach in the early morning hours, as reported by 20minutos.

Although it is believed that the calf died at sea and the tide dragged the body to Muchavista beach, the cause of death cannot currently be determined, according to the Coastal Ecology Institute.

Alerted by neighbours to the sighting of the body floating in the bathing area, clean-up service workers went to the site, cordoned off the area and, using a shovel truck, removed the remains for transport to the dump.

The sperm whale, also known as the cachalot (cachalote in Spanish) is the largest of the toothed whales and the animal kingdom’s largest toothed predator.

The news follows reports of hundreds of dead fish that had washed ashore on the beaches of Los Caños de Meca, in the municipality of Barbate (Cádiz) thought to have died as a result of Asian algae.

The fish, which were found on July 20, washed ashore to the left of the Trafalgar lighthouse on a beach known as Cala del Varadero or Marisucia beach.

Locals who found the fish said there seemed to be no apparent reason for their death, which must have occurred overnight.

