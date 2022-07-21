Torrox keeps water waste-free with cleaning boats on beaches

By Tamsin Brown • 21 July 2022 • 19:53

Torrox keeps the water waste-free with cleaning boats on beaches. Credit: Torrox Town Hall

Torrox has two special cleaning boats dedicated to ensuring that the water is as waste-free as possible for beachgoers.

The Torrox Town Hall has two boats dedicated to making sure that the water of local beaches is as clean as possible. The mayor, Óscar Medina, and the councillor for Beaches, Verónica Muñoz, presented this service on July 15, together with the manager of the company Servimar Axarquía, Manuel Rivas.

The two boats, known as quitanatas, are responsible for removing solid waste such as plastic packaging or even jellyfish from the nine kilometres of the Torrox coastline, preventing them from reaching the area where most people are swimming. There is also another support boat.

Verónica Muñoz took the opportunity to remind beachgoers of the importance of picking up rubbish and throwing it away in the correct recycling bins when leaving the beach. The cleaning will be carried out from 11am to 7pm every day until September 15.

In addition to the cleaning service, the boats also help to monitor the beaches in general and have other functions, such as marking the nautical channels from Rincon de la Victoria to Maro.

