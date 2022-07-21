Travel passes for Palma’s public transport to become half-price from September

By Tamsin Brown • 21 July 2022 • 12:43

Travel passes for Palma's public transport will become half-price from September. Credit: Palma Town Hall

The Palma Town Hall wants to help citizens deal with the current economic situation by reducing the price of travel passes for the city’s public transport system.

The mayor of Palma, Jose Hila, accompanied by the deputy mayor for Sustainable Mobility, Francesc Dalmau, and the manager of EMT Palma, Mateu Marcús, has explained how one of the measures announced by the central government in response to the current inflation and rising fuel prices will be applied to Palma’s municipal transport company (EMT).

Speaking on July 18, the mayor said: “We have to continue to stand by the citizens to help combat the current price rises caused by the war in Ukraine. These measures will directly benefit regular users of public transport and encourage those who do not use it to try it.”

He went on to say: “We are reducing the prices of travel passes because we are clearly committed to sustainability and public transport. One person who gets on a bus is one less car on the road in Palma.”

From September 1 to December 31, the prices of the EMT Palma travel passes will be halved. This means that the 20-trip card, which now costs €13, will cost just €6.50.

