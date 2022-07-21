Tragedy in Australia as two-year-old dies suddenly and unexpectedly

By Matthew Roscoe • 21 July 2022 • 7:22

HEARTBREAKING news coming out of Australia after a two-year-old boy died suddenly and unexpectedly at a childcare centre in Queensland.

The toddler died suddenly at the Little Gems Childcare and Early Learning Centre in Maryborough, located in Queensland’s Fraser Coast region on Wednesday, July 20.

An investigation into the tragic incident has been launched but early reports suggest the Queensland Police are not treating the boy’s death as suspicious.

Speaking to the Courier Mail after the tragic incident, one mother told the paper that when she arrived to pick up her daughter at around 5.30 pm she saw the staff inside the facility “absolutely beside themselves”.

“I can’t help but feel tremendous pain for the parents,” she said.

“Imagine dropping your child off to daycare and never seeing them again.”

The news of the youngster’s sudden death comes days after another two-year-old boy’s sudden death was reported in Italy.

The tragedy happened in Acqui Terme in Northern Italy several days ago but it was only made public on Monday, July 18.

The parents rushed the two-year-old to the hospital after realising that he was not breathing well.

Once they reached the Cesare Arrigo Hospital, the two-year-old boy already appeared in a critical condition. He lost consciousness and the doctors did everything they could to save his life.

Unfortunately, they were eventually forced to give up and the toddler was pronounced dead.

Queensland was also the scene of the near-tragic incident back in May when young three-year-old Nevaeh Austin was locked inside a bus for six hours.

Nevaeh was trapped inside the vehicle outside the Le Smileys Early Learning Centre in Gracemere, near Rockhampton in Central Queensland for six hours on Wednesday, May 4.

When she was discovered, she was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

She was finally released from ICU and is making a recovery. Two female staff members were arrested earlier this month in connection with the harrowing incident.

