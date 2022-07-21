By Joshua Manning • 21 July 2022 • 14:54

URGENT MISSING PERSON: British man with dementia in Spain's Benidorm area

Richard Morris reportedly went missing on Wednesday, July 20, outside Benidorm’s Aqualandia park.

His son Jake Morris shared the information on Facebook, urgently asking for people to help find his father:

“Please can you help – *missing person*”

“I have lost my Dad (Richard) in Benidorm, last seen yesterday outside the Aquapark at 1.30pm. He has dementia and can get very confused.”

“See image from the Aquapark to see what he was wearing. If you have any sightings of him, please let me know. Thank you”

Richard Morris has now been missing for over 24 hours. Euro Weekly News has spoken with his son Jake, who says he would greatly appreciate any efforts to help find his father.

