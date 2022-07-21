By Joshua Manning • 21 July 2022 • 14:13

US President Biden sparks viral hashtag after Cancer statement blunder Credit: Twitter @lavern_spicer

US President Biden has sparked a viral Twitter hashtag after a Cancer statement he made during a speech on Wednesday, July 20.

The hashtag “Biden Has Cancer” is trending on Twitter after the US President made a statement during a speech in Delaware in which he stated he had cancer.

A White House official later clarified that President Biden was referring to his previous removal of non-melanoma skin cancers during his speech and that he does not currently have Cancer.

Video footage of the incident was shared on Twitter:

Credit: Twitter @H_Michael411 @lavern_spicer

A government official later issued a tweet to clear up the confusion:

Of course he did. 🤦🏽‍♀️ — True Conservative ✝️ 🍊 (@Always_Trump24) July 20, 2022

Credit: Twitter @JacquiHeinrich @Always_Trump24

Despite the fact being cleared up, Twitter users continued to use the viral hashtag to state their opinions on Biden’s cancer:

I believe #BidenHasCancer (terminal). Remember when the media was telling us Putin was visiting a doctor for his cancer? They were actually projecting, covering up for Joe Biden. This way any mention of the word "cancer" would show up as Putin on social media & search engines. pic.twitter.com/HWXpTre5qK — ⛈ America 1st 🇺🇸 🍊 ☀️ (@lib_trigger) July 21, 2022

Credit: Twitter @lib_trigger

The Democratic Party is a cancer. #BidenHasCancer — ᖇᗩᗪIO ᘜᑌY 1773 (@ski_nh) July 21, 2022

Credit: Twitter @ski_nh

We aren't treating it like a joke. We are calling him out for misleading & exaggerating to score political points. Melanoma is not caused by environmental pollution. — BostonMaggie (@BostonMaggie) July 20, 2022

Credit: Twitter @mikesarzo @BostonMaggie

Steven Crowder an American conservative political commentator also tweeted on the US President Biden’s Cancer blunder stating:

“Lefties are outraged and disgusted because #Bidenhascancer is trending. Yet, they scream about wanting the right to murder babies. Sorry, Lefties, you don’t have the moral high ground.”

To which another user responded with an image of a Twitter user allegedly showing no concern for when a conservative politician had cancer.

Credit: Twitter @SamMoline1 @scrowder

The news of Biden’s Cancer blunder comes shortly after the US President sparked a viral video after confusedly asking “What am I doing now?” after landing in Israel, on Wednesday, July 13.

