By Joshua Manning • 21 July 2022
US President Biden sparks viral hashtag after Cancer statement blunder
The hashtag “Biden Has Cancer” is trending on Twitter after the US President made a statement during a speech in Delaware in which he stated he had cancer.
A White House official later clarified that President Biden was referring to his previous removal of non-melanoma skin cancers during his speech and that he does not currently have Cancer.
Video footage of the incident was shared on Twitter:
#BidenHasCancer from the same "oil slick" that gave him #asthma https://t.co/dCMQpvA4KH
A government official later issued a tweet to clear up the confusion:
Of course he did. 🤦🏽♀️
Despite the fact being cleared up, Twitter users continued to use the viral hashtag to state their opinions on Biden’s cancer:
I believe #BidenHasCancer (terminal).
Remember when the media was telling us Putin was visiting a doctor for his cancer? They were actually projecting, covering up for Joe Biden. This way any mention of the word "cancer" would show up as Putin on social media & search engines. pic.twitter.com/HWXpTre5qK
I believe #BidenHasCancer (terminal).
The Democratic Party is a cancer. #BidenHasCancer
The Democratic Party is a cancer. #BidenHasCancer
We aren't treating it like a joke. We are calling him out for misleading & exaggerating to score political points. Melanoma is not caused by environmental pollution.
We aren't treating it like a joke. We are calling him out for misleading & exaggerating to score political points. Melanoma is not caused by environmental pollution.
Steven Crowder an American conservative political commentator also tweeted on the US President Biden’s Cancer blunder stating:
“Lefties are outraged and disgusted because #Bidenhascancer is trending. Yet, they scream about wanting the right to murder babies. Sorry, Lefties, you don’t have the moral high ground.”
To which another user responded with an image of a Twitter user allegedly showing no concern for when a conservative politician had cancer.
pic.twitter.com/aV2MbajmCh
pic.twitter.com/aV2MbajmCh
The news of Biden’s Cancer blunder comes shortly after the US President sparked a viral video after confusedly asking “What am I doing now?” after landing in Israel, on Wednesday, July 13.
