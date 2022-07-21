Velez-Malaga offers wide range of online summer courses at reduced prices

By Tamsin Brown • 21 July 2022 • 22:59

Velez-Malaga is offering a wide range of online summer courses at reduced prices. Credit: Velez-Malaga Town Hall

Velez-Malaga, on the Costa del Sol, is offering online summer courses in everything from languages to first aid, all at reduced prices.

On July 15, the deputy mayor of Torre del Mar, Jesús Pérez Atencia, and the manager of the online training company Matrícula 10, Cynthia Díaz, presented the Online Summer School, which offers a wide range of courses with internationally recognised credits.

The courses are available at a reduced price thanks to an agreement between the Velez-Malaga Town Hall and Matrícula 10. Atencia said: “Training is of utmost importance nowadays and being able to carry it out online allows more people to do it. Hence our commitment to quality online training.”

The registration period will be open until August 5 and the price will be between €25 and €150, depending on the course. The offer includes courses related to languages, health, first aid, hospitality, logistics, IT and administration. Applications can be submitted online at https://www.velezmalaga.es/index.php?mod=tenencia-alcaldia-torre-del-mar&id=10 and more information is available on 661 830 502.

Students have the possibility of taking the courses through Nebrija University in order to obtain credits that are valid for job requirements and competitive examinations.

