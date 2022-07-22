By Joshua Manning • 22 July 2022 • 16:44

11 NATO countries take to Black Sea in Bulgaria's annual military exercise Credit: Ivan Kacarov/Shutterstock.com

Bulgaria’s annual military exercise “Breeze” saw 11 NATO countries take to the Black Sea to participate in various activities, as reported on Friday, July 22.

Bulgaria’s Minister of Defence Dragomir Zakov spoke on the Black Sea exercise that saw NATO countries take part, congratulating the Bulgarian Naval Forces for the successful conduct of the national exercise “BRIZ 22.”

“11 countries participated, 10 allied countries with naval forces, with maritime patrol aviation, which is a measure of NATO forward presence, so we are practicing really serious actions with our allies,” the Defence Minister said.

He also commented to journalists on the importance of the US-led Black Sea Security Bill.

“This is a very important document. For the first time in the United States at such a high level the strategic importance of the Black Sea is recognized. It has long been recognised as a strategic area for NATO, and this is largely due to the position of Bulgaria and our ally Romania,” Minister Zakov said. H

“We must also do our part to inform the US where and what kind of assistance we need on an urgent basis,” Minister Zakov added.

“I applaud the efforts on the increased vigilance events that the Navy is undertaking. They are checking all reports of flying objects both by craft and by air. We are doing everything possible to ensure normal economic and tourist activity within our territorial waters,” said Chief of Defence Admiral Emil Eftimov.

“We take into account the situation and are in continuous coordination with the NATO maritime command and our allies.”

“Every contact and potential threat is shared and coordinated to ensure security in our Black Sea region,” Admiral Eftimov stressed.

He also highlighted the increased participation in BRIZ 2022 of maritime patrol aviation, whose advanced capabilities he described as impressive. “The inclusion of such assets reveals the whole situation in the western part of the Black Sea and this is a great advantage of the exercise,” the defence chief stressed.

“We are aware that not everything can be new, so we have to look for pragmatic solutions by virtue of acquiring second-hand capabilities that match the situation and our needs, but also save the country’s resources,” Admiral Eftimov concluded.

The news broke on Twitter, with alleged images of the exercise being shared:

24 #NATO ships entered the #BlackSea Annual military exercises "#breeze" began in the Black Sea off the coast of #Bulgaria 24 combat and auxiliary ships and boats, 5 aircraft, 4 helicopters and 1,390 naval personnel from 11 NATO countries are participating in the exercises pic.twitter.com/2UIgGKCeM4 — Lew Anno Yieretz Israel (@anno1540) July 22, 2022

Credit: Twitter @anno1540

Friends living in Bulgaria sent me photos from Burgas, this trough was sailing the waters of Black Sea in Burgas whole morning guarded by 2 small boats.. 🤣🤣🫣🤦🤦 And thinking about what kinds of vessels we have!! 👑🇷🇺👑 #Truth #Justice #Russia #Putin pic.twitter.com/Yr41EAy7c7 — hazzalouis ♡ (@hazzaLouis3) July 22, 2022

Credit: Twitter @hazzaLouis3

The news follows reports of escalating tensions in Europe after Moldova’s authorities have banned Russia’s troops stationed in Transnistria from passing through their territory, after the breakaway state spoke of plains to join Russia, as reported on Friday, July 22.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.