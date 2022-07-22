Advice on more cost-effective motoring in Spain this summer

By Chris King • 22 July 2022 • 2:18

Spanish traffic authorities reveal special plans to prevent travel chaos this summer Credit: Grisha Bruev/Shutterstock.com

The EasyPark app offers drivers some advice on how to achieve more cost-effective motoring in Spain this summer.

The Directorate General of Traffic (DGT) has estimated that in July alone, 44 million journeys will be made in Spain by car. Fuel costs have been gradually dropping in the last few weeks, but it is still a time to consider how to best achieve the cost reductions related to the use of private vehicles on holiday.

1. Efficient driving: avoiding acceleration, abrupt reductions, or using the engine as a brake are among the best ways to save fuel.

2. Tune-up: regularly checking tyre pressure, oil level, and the condition of the brakes, will help prevent costly repairs in the future.

3. Your mobile phone will help you optimise your journeys: Find, one of EasyPark’s features which shows you the streets where it is easiest to park. This saves you time and fuel by not having to drive around looking for a free space.

4. Don’t just hit the road: plan in advance to arrange the places you want to visit and the available parking spaces. Organising your trip will help you make the most of your time and fuel.

5. Book parking: on the EasyPark website you can do this easily, then you can go directly to your destination without wandering the streets looking for parking spaces.

6. Compare prices and take advantage of promotions: before filling up, make an analysis of the prices of each service station, there are even online comparators that offer this information at the click of a button. Most petrol stations, insurance companies, or ITV, launch many campaigns with which you can save a few euros.

7. Travelling abroad: trust the EasyPark app to find the widest coverage. It operates in more than 3,200 cities in 25 countries. You will avoid fines or having to pay extra for not knowing the local parking rules, as you will be able to use the app in your own language.

8. Don’t fill up your tank: you’ll make your vehicle work harder. Some studies suggest that the more air you fill up, the more evaporation occurs.

9. Discover carsharing: share a car whenever you can, your pocket will thank you, and the environment will thank you even more.

10. Control the temperature: setting the air conditioning to 18 degrees as soon as you get into the car is not the best solution. Try driving for a few minutes with the windows down while the car cools down.

