Astana suspend ‘Supermán’ López accused of involvement in drug trafficking

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 22 July 2022 • 17:58

Miguel Ángel López - Image Nicola Divecchi Shutterstock.com

Cycling team Astana has suspended “Superman Lopez” ahead of the Vuelta de España after he was held by police accused of involvement in a drug trafficking case.

Miguel Ángel López was arrested after arriving at Madrid airport on Thursday, July 21 in a case that involves Mark Maynar, a doctor and physiologist from Extremadura.

Today Friday, July 22 his team Astana took the step to temporarily suspend the rider according to news site Lavanguardia.

Lopez has been implicated in the “Maynar Case” resulting in his arrest and interrogation on arrival in Spain.

A statement issued by the team said: “The news that was spread in the media yesterday afternoon took us by surprise, and at the moment we do not have any details. In this regard, the team decided to suspend Miguel Ángel López from any activity within the team until they are clarified. all the circumstances of the case.”

Lopez’s involvement in the Vuelta de España, which is due to start in the Netherlands on August 19, is now on hold until such a time as he is cleared or formally charged. Either way he will not be able to compete in the Villafranca-Clásica de Ordizia or the Vuelta a Castilla y León.

These two races are typically used by the top riders to prepare for the Vuelta.

Lopez has not been without controversy having fallen out with his previous team Movistar after withdrawing in the middle of the race due to unhappiness with the team strategy.

The accusations and interrogation are not the best start for the Astana team in Spain as they suspend ‘Supermán’ López over his alleged involvement in a drug trafficking case.

