By Joshua Manning • 22 July 2022 • 17:27

BREAKING NEWS: David Moores former Liverpool FC chairman and owner dies aged 76 Credit: Twitter @LFC

David Moores, the former Liverpool FC chairman and owner, has died aged 76, as reported on Friday, July 22.

Liverpool FC took to Twitter to announce the death of David Moores, the former chairman and owner of the club, stating:

“Liverpool FC is deeply saddened by the passing of former chairman and owner David Moores.”

“The thoughts of everyone at the club are with David’s family and friends at this difficult time”

Credit: Twitter @LFC Their full tribute read: "Moores served as chairman for 16 years from 1991 and became honorary life president after selling his majority stake in the club in 2007. " "He died at the age of 76 on Friday morning, just weeks after his beloved wife of 39 years, Marge, passed away." "While his uncle Sir John Moores – founder of the Littlewoods retail empire – twice served as chairman of Everton FC in the 1960s and '70s, David was an ardent Liverpudlian." "The Moores family held a majority stake in Liverpool FC for more than half a century and David took over at the club he loved in September 1991." "Alongside trusted chief executive Rick Parry, he presided over Liverpool's entry into the newly founded Premier League in 1992 and oversaw the managerial appointments of Roy Evans, Gerard Houllier and Rafael Benitez during his time at Anfield." |David – who habitually shunned publicity, preferring instead to operate in the background – saw the Reds win 10 major honours throughout his 16-year tenure, including, of course, the Champions League in 2005." Tributes have since begun to flood Twitter:

