BREAKING NEWS: Port of Dover declares major incident as long queues form

The Port of Dover has declared another major incident blaming French authorities for being unprepared for the volume of travellers.

Authorities at the Port said on the morning of Friday, July 22 that French immigration was understaffed resulting in significant delays in the processing of arrivals.

Ferry companies operating from Dover have issued a warning saying that queues are in excess of four hours and that those using the Port should come prepared for a long wait. They have advised people to bring adequate food and water with queues said to be inching along.

For the second time in as many weeks, long queues have formed at the Port with many going online to express their frustration at the long wait.

Port of Dover Chief Executive, Doug Bannister, told Sky News: “The cause of it is French immigration controls.

“We’ve been let down this morning despite the planning of the last several months to get ready for this day.

“This is causing major disruption. French border controls are not properly staffed.”

A statement issued by the Port said that it was disappointed all the work that had been undertaken to prepare authorities for the busy summer months had come to nothing. It said: “We are deeply frustrated that the resource at the French border overnight and early this morning has been woefully inadequate to meet our predicted demand.”

The statement added that it had: “Shared traffic volumes in granular detail with the French authorities in order that these volumes can be matched by adequate border resources.

“We know that resource is finite, but the popularity of Dover is not a surprise.

“Regrettably, the Police Aux Frontieres (PAF) resource has been insufficient and has fallen far short of what is required to ensure a smooth first weekend of the peak summer getaway period.”

Concluding it said: “We have to work as a team.”

Many of the comments online say, however, that it is wrong to blame the French with the UK no longer a part of the EU the time taken to pass through immigration is understandably taking longer. Additional passport and customs controls have been introduced in both the UK and on the continent following the UK’s departure, and that has significantly increased the time that it now takes to clear customs and immigration.

The Port and the ferry companies have said extra trained staff have been added to help passengers arriving at the terminal.

Fuel protests are also planned for today, which could cause further disruption on major roads including parts of the M4, M5, M32 and A38.

The protests organised by Fuel Price Stand Against Tax have some 53,000 members on its Facebook page, with posts suggesting activists will assemble “nationwide” to make their voices heard today.

The problems at the Port of Dover are not a great start to the start of the summer holidays, with inadequate staffing in France said to have forced the authorities to declare a major incident.

