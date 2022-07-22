BREAKING NEWS: Russia and Ukraine sign deal to reopen grain exports

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 22 July 2022 • 16:45

Breaking-news-EWN-24

Russia and Ukraine have reportedly signed a deal to reopen grain exports in a deal brokered by the UN and Turkiye.

The deal signed on Friday, July 22 will see Ukrainian Black Sea ports used for the export of grain reopened, raising hopes that some of the international food crisis started by Russia’s invasion of its neighbour will come to an end.

The deal was agreed upon following two months of talks and resulted in what U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called a “package” that would both restore Ukrainian grain exports while easing Russian grain and fertilizer shipments.

The deal comes despite the ongoing war and the tough Western sanctions on Moscow.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.