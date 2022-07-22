By Joshua Manning • 22 July 2022 • 17:15

Clark Kent lookalike at US January 6th hearings becomes Twitter sensation Credit: Twitter @heatherinthePWN

A Clark Kent lookalike become an overnight Twitter sensation after appearing at the US January 6th hearings, on Thursday, July 21.

“Clark Kent” made an appearance on the 8th day of the US January 6th hearings that intend to investigate the extremist ties to former President Trump, following the attack on the US Capitol earlier this year.

The similarity between the man and Superman’s alter ego was uncanny, with thousands of people tweeting to comment on the incident:

The New York Post, posted an article with one user responding:

“You know how ridiculous this hearing is to the American people when the highlight of the show is Clark Kent.”

Another user stated: “Looks to see why Clark Kent is trending. Yeah, human extinction need to happen much sooner than later.”

Further users posted jokes and commented on the Clark Kent lookalike:

One user joked about Twitter never agreeing on anything except for how the mystery man resembles Clark Kent.

The biggest takeaways from last night’s “democracy saving” “prime time” January 6th hearing:

Benny Hill

The news follows Sesame Place, a US theme park based on the iconic “Sesame Street” TV series, sparking a viral controversy following footage of various “racist incidents” were released online.

