By Matthew Roscoe • 22 July 2022 • 11:39

Ticket prices confirmed for Costa Blanca showdown between FC Cartagena and Elche CF. Image: AytoCartagena

ON Saturday, July 30, Costa Blanca side’s Elche CF and FC Cartagena square off in the 50th edition of the Carabela de Plata Trophy.

At 8 pm, fans of both Elche and Cartagena will be able to enjoy the game at the Estadio Municipal Cartagonova.

Elche, who are celebrating their 100th year as a club, currently ply their trade in the top league of Spanish football while Cartagena will start next season in the LaLiga Smartbank second division.

Tickets go on sale on Monday, July 25 priced at €10 for all areas of the stadium, except for the Tribuna Alta (only for season ticket holders).

Admission for the match will be free for both season ticket holders for the 2022/23 season and for children aged 0-14.

Cartagena’s Councillor for Sports, Álvaro Valdés, made the announcement of the ticket prices alongside the president of FC Cartagena, Paco Belmonte, on Thursday, July 21.

Valdés said: “It is a great game against a great and very successful rival. I hope that this game will be a success and that the Cartageneros leave the beach for a day and come to the stadium to support our team.”

He added: “Last year they were a great team and they deserve the support of the people of Cartagena.”

On Wednesday, July 13, FC Cartagena presented new player Iván Calero in a ceremony before the media.

Calero, who has also played for Elche and England’s Derby County, signed from Malaga but faces stiff competition at right-back from Julián Delmás.

