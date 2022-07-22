Driver dies after collision with commuter train in the Malaga town of Alora

By Chris King • 22 July 2022 • 19:06

Image of Andalucian emergency services ambulance. Credit: junta de andalucia

A 25-year-old female died after her vehicle was involved in a collision with a commuter train in the Malaga town of Alora.

As reported by Emergencies 112 Andalucia, a 25-year-old female died last night, Thursday, July 21, when a commuter train collided with her vehicle in the Malaga municipality of Alora.

The incident occurred just before 9:30pm at a level crossing without access barriers on the A-7077 Vega de Malilla, located at Km158+137, between the towns of Pizarra and Alora. 112 received several calls reporting the accident in which members of the public indicated that a person had been trapped inside the car after the collision. The train reportedly dragged the vehicle more than 100 metres down the tracks.

After receiving the calls, the 112 coordinating services immediately deployed members of the Fire Department of the Provincial Consortium to the location. They were joined by patrols from the Guardia Civil, an ambulance from the 061 Health Emergency Centre, and a Civil Protection unit.

Due to the nature of the collision, there was nothing that the emergency services could do to help the driver of the car, and she was confirmed dead at the scene. No further information has emerged regarding the identity of the deceased.

ADIF sources reported that about 20 train passengers were transferred by minibus to Alora, with no evidence of injuries. The same sources specified that the railway circulation was normalised after 4:30am once the vehicle was removed from the road by the Fire Department.

