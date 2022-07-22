By Chris King • 22 July 2022 • 22:04

UPDATE: Passengers disembark from delayed Ryanair flight at Spain's Alicante airport

Passengers stuck on a delayed Ryanair flight at Spain’s Alicante airport have finally been disembarked and taken back to the terminal.

UPDATE: Friday, July 22 at 9:45

The captain of Ryanair flight FR8975 has finally spoken with his passengers stuck inside the aircraft at Alicante airport. At around 9:35 he told them that there was a problem with the left-hand engine and that the flight would not be taking off, while apologising for the delay.

Shortly after, one of the cabin crew announced that an empty aircraft was at the airport and will be used to fly the passengers to Stansted. But, everybody had to return to the terminal first.

A bus was subsequently driven onto the runway and the passengers were taken off the plane. As a wonderful token from the airline, everybody was issued a €4 voucher to redeem on non-alcoholic beverages.

Matt, and the rest of the passengers now have a flight that is scheduled to depart Alicante airport at 10:50pm local time.

Friday, July 22 at 9:32

Ryanair flight FR8975 was scheduled to depart from Spain’s Alicante airport for London Stansted at 6:05pm local time. At the time of writing, the aircraft is still sitting on the runway with ‘engine problems’ more than two hours later, in the searing heat.

One of our Euro Weekly News staff, Matt, is actually on the aircraft with his young son. They are heading back to the UK for a short family reunion. Matt has revealed how five passengers got so irritated with the delay, and the excessive heat, that they demanded to be allowed to leave the aircraft.

A bus subsequently turned up on the runway, and the five exited the plane and got on the bus. The temperature inside the aircraft is unbearable Matt said. When asking the air stewardess for something to drink he was told: ‘Snacks or drinks for free? No, no we can’t do free snacks or drinks’. She added: ‘My situation is worse, I’m not even getting paid’.

More passengers have now gotten off the aircraft, and the others are starting to get agitated. One man is shouting for the captain to actually inform them what is going on said Matt: ‘Why doesn’t the captain just get up and shout an apology. This is outrageous’, the man was shouting at staff.

According to Matt, there has been no word from the captain for over two hours. Nobody has a clue what is going on with the flight. They have now been on board the plane for more than three hours so are entitled to claim from the airline. Passengers are asking for drinks and are still being charged.

Matt has already received an email from Ryanair informing him that he can transfer to another flight. When he attempted to check the availability, he could not enter the relevant page.

The Ryanair app is still saying the flight will depart at 8pm, it is currently 9:30, which means the passengers have been on the aircraft for almost 3.5 hours.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.