Fuel wars intensify in Spain as BP offers up to 40 cents per litre discounts

By Chris King • 22 July 2022 • 20:34
Image of a driver refuelling a vehicle.
Credit: bunyarit/Shutterstock.com
After the recent announcements by both Repsol and Cepsa that they will extend the fuel discounts at Spanish pumps to 30 cents per litre over the coming months, BP Spain has gone one step further. The oil giant has announced a special summer promotion that offers up to 40 cents per litre discounts on fuel at its network of petrol stations.
Their offer started yesterday, Thursday, July 21, and runs until September 30. On top of the mandatory government discount of 20 cents per litre, BP Spain is offering an additional discount of 15 cents for private customers who refuel using the ‘My BP’ loyalty card.
If a motorist refuels with more than 40 litres of its ‘Ultimate’ fuel then they can gain an extra five cents per litre discount. The extra five cents offer is only applicable on the Spanish mainland, not on the islands.
A raffle will also be included where motorists who put more than 30 litres of fuel in their vehicle will be entered into a draw where they can win one of 1,000 discounts of €40 on fuel.
With the prices of both petrol and diesel hitting record highs this year, all discounts at the pumps are a welcome bonus to motorists. During the last three or four weeks, fuel prices have actually started to fall slightly, but they still remain around the €2/litre mark across the country.
Repsol was the first company to confirm the extension of the discounts it offers to customers at its 3,300 petrol stations during the summer months. On top of the government’s discount, they offered another 5 cents to all customers and an additional 10 cents to drivers who use the Waylet corporate payment system. That brought the final discount to 25 or 30 cents per litre.
Cepsa went further and decided to extend the added discounts not only during the summer but until the end of the year. In the case of the second largest oil company, these discounts also add up to 25 cents for all customers and 30 cents for consumers who are members of its loyalty programme.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.