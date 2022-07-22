Fuel wars intensify in Spain as BP offers up to 40 cents per litre discounts

By Chris King • 22 July 2022 • 20:34

Image of a driver refuelling a vehicle. Credit: bunyarit/Shutterstock.com

BP Spain has intensified the rivalry between oil companies by offering fuel discounts of up to 40 cents per litre.

After the recent announcements by both Repsol and Cepsa that they will extend the fuel discounts at Spanish pumps to 30 cents per litre over the coming months, BP Spain has gone one step further. The oil giant has announced a special summer promotion that offers up to 40 cents per litre discounts on fuel at its network of petrol stations.

Their offer started yesterday, Thursday, July 21, and runs until September 30. On top of the mandatory government discount of 20 cents per litre, BP Spain is offering an additional discount of 15 cents for private customers who refuel using the ‘My BP’ loyalty card.

If a motorist refuels with more than 40 litres of its ‘Ultimate’ fuel then they can gain an extra five cents per litre discount. The extra five cents offer is only applicable on the Spanish mainland, not on the islands.

A raffle will also be included where motorists who put more than 30 litres of fuel in their vehicle will be entered into a draw where they can win one of 1,000 discounts of €40 on fuel.

With the prices of both petrol and diesel hitting record highs this year, all discounts at the pumps are a welcome bonus to motorists. During the last three or four weeks, fuel prices have actually started to fall slightly, but they still remain around the €2/litre mark across the country.