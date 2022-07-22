By Tamsin Brown • 22 July 2022 • 7:14

The Green Film Shooting Plan encourages sustainable filming practices in Mallorca. Credit: Consell de Mallorca

The Consell de Mallorca has introduced a new strategy, titled the Green Film Shooting Plan, which promotes sustainable practices among filmmakers.

On July 15, the Consell de Mallorca presented the Green Film Shooting Plan, a plan that allocates €2,150,000 to sustainable filming practices in the audiovisual sector of Mallorca. Companies will receive support and funding for the acquisition of technology that will allow them to produce their work more sustainably.

The Green Film Shooting Plan, which is funded by the European Union through the Next Generation funds, seeks to promote measures such as using energy from renewable sources, using electric or hybrid vehicles, eliminating plastic water bottles and reducing the carbon footprint by working with local professionals and equipment whenever possible. The implementation period is from 2022 to 2024.

Andreu Serra, the councillor for Transition, Tourism and Sports, said: “We want all filming in Mallorca from now on to be more respectful of the environment. We want these companies to be sustainable and participate in the circular economy, as we have also been promoting in the rest of the productive sectors.”

