Juan Antonio Samaranch environmental award won by Club Náutico Jávea

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 22 July 2022 • 13:19

Luis Nogueroles, Juan Antonio Samaranch and Theresa Zabell - Image CNJavea

The Juan Antonio Samaranch environmental award that is bestowed by the Ecomar Foundation and the Juan Antonio Samaranch Foundation has been awarded to Club Náutico Jávea.

The Award received on Thursday, July 21 recognises sports bodies, clubs and associations for their work in protecting the marine environment through education and the raising of awareness among young people.

Receiving the award on behalf of the club was Manager Luis Nogueroles, who got to meet the great man himself. Juan Antonio Samaranch and the President of the Ecomar Foundation, Theresa Zabell, handed the award to a very happy Nogueroles.

The medal is the seventh time that the club has been honoured for its work.

Nogueroles said it was an honour for the club who go out of their way to raise awareness, each year hosting local schools and students, in visits coordinated by the club’s Sports Director, Javier Momparler.

He said: “The team do an excellent job of raising awareness for the care of the marine environment and it is one of the reasons for being of our club, sea sports as well as respect for our entire environment.”

Club President, Arturo Miquel said that the club had worked together with local schools and the council for many years now, to raise awareness of the need to protect the local marine environment.

The club is the first in either Spain or Portugal to receive the award, which for Miquel: “Makes us very proud and it acknowledges the work we have done in sports and social matters.

“We achieved the extension of our concession with significant investments in environmental quality and now this award is a recognition of this work.”

Winning the Juan Antonio Samaranch environmental award is a big win for Club Náutico Jávea, one of the smaller clubs on the Northern Costa Blanca.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.