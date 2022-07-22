News in Brief for Alicante province’s Costa Blanca North area

By Linda Hall • 22 July 2022 • 17:04

CENSAL PARK: Closed escalator should provide a short cut down to the Playa Centro beach Photo credit: Villajoyosa town hall

That’s steep VANDALS have again damaged the escalators that link Villajoyosa’s Parque Censal and the Playa Centro beach. The town hall called on the local population’s collaboration, asking them to advise the Policia Local on witnessing anybody damaging the escalators, which are essential for the elderly and those with mobility problems.

Not forgotten ALFAZ’S Norwegian residents paid tribute to the 77 victims killed in the Oslo and Utoya attacks on July 22 in 2011. “The Norwegian community has been part of Alfaz for many years, which is why we are so close to their pain,” said deputy mayor Mayte Garcia.

Mild tremor AN earth tremor registering 1.7 on the Richter scale was recorded at a depth of two kilometres in Callosa’s La Almedia urbanisation at 1.38am on July 22. It was the area’s second earthquake this year, following another 1.7 tremor in Confrides, also in the Marina Alta, last April.

Wait for it FOLLOWING complaints of bad smells and littered pavements, Campello’s Policia Local have stepped up inspections to ensure that residents comply with the established times for putting out their rubbish in the communal bins. Those failing to observe the 9pm-11pm timetable will face fines, warned Services councillor Rafa Galvañ.

Bull death A POLICIA LOCAL enquiry into the death of a French tourist injured during bull-running in Pedreguer’s fiestas on July 9 found he was charged by the bull and trampled underfoot but not gored. He was put into an induced coma but died from his injuries nine days later.

