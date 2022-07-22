By Matthew Roscoe • 22 July 2022 • 12:07

Rapid response drones readied for beach rescues in Alicante's Santa Pola. Image: AytoSantaPola

SANTA POLA beaches will now be reinforced with drone technology in an effort to support lifeguards in the popular Alicante municipality.

The unmanned aircraft will be based in Playa Lisa but has rapid response capabilities that allow it reach all parts of Santa Pola in a very short space of time from the moment an alert is raised on any beaches.

The drone is on loan from the Generalitat Valenciana and operates the service through a separate company.

The AuxdroneLFG has a top speed of 85 km/h, a range of 25 minutes and a maximum range of 3 km. The drone is able to take off in 5 seconds from its home base.

In the province of Alicante, eight regions now have drones for beach assistance; Altea, Benidorm, Dénia, Orihuela, Santa Pola, Jávea, Guardamar del Segura and El Campello.

On May 31, Alicante city council announced they were deploying the largest beach safety service in the whole of the Valencian Community, with nearly 100 Local Police officers patrolling the beaches; on foot, on bicycles, and quads and with boats and drones available for them all.