Roan van de Moosdijk returns to Husqvarna at this weekend’s MXGP of Flanders

By Chris King • 22 July 2022 • 2:45

Image of Roan van de Moosdijk. Credit: Husqvarna

This weekend’s MXGP of Flanders will see Husqvarna return to full strength as Roan van de Moosdijk returns.

Dutch rider Roan van de Moosdijk, from the Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing team, will return to racing at the fourteenth stop of the 2022 FIM Motocross World Championship, the Grand Prix of Flanders, this weekend. The event will be held on Saturday, July 23, and Sunday, July 24.

It has been a long road for van de Moosdijk, who bowed out of the campaign with multiple injuries that were sustained at round three in March.

As reported by Husqvarna on Thursday, July 21, with support from the Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing squad, their Dutch star took the time necessary to fully recover from his fall at the Grand Prix of Patagonia-Argentina and climbed back onto his FC 250 a month ago.

Now, following some productive test sessions, Roan is ready to join his teammates on the toughest sand track in the world. Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing will be at full strength at this weekend’s MXGP in Belgium. Kay de Wolf is keen to leap into the sand, especially after winning a moto at Lommel one year ago, and Maxime Grau will compete in EMX250.

Roan van de Moosdijk said: “It has been a very tough injury, but everything has gone really well and I will be back at Lommel. It has been a good few weeks on my FC 250 and I am looking forward to racing in the FIM Motocross World Championship again”.

“I will head into the sand without any expectations and then try to build for the rest of the season. Thanks to the Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing team for sticking behind me”, he added.

