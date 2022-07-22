By Joshua Manning • 22 July 2022 • 14:44

Russia adds five further European countries to its "unfriendly" countries list eanstudio/Shutterstock.com

Russia has officially added five more European countries to its list of unfriendly countries, as reported by Russian mass media on Friday, July 22.

Russia’s “unfriendly” countries list now includes the European countries of Greece, Denmark, Slovenia, Croatia and Slovakia.

The move came in reaction to the countries’ representatives along with other members of the EU adopted the seventh package of sanctions against Russia a day prior.

Russian presidential press secretary Dmitriy Peskov spoke about the consequences of the five European countries being put on the list of unfriendly countries, as reported by News.Ru.

According to him, this causes a drop in the level of interstate contacts. Peskov also said that unfriendly displays by leaders of other countries were a condition for being put on such a list.

“Naturally, being on the list of unfriendly countries results in lowering the level of contacts. It has to do, very simply, with unfriendly manifestations of these states,” Russian presidential press secretary Dmitriy Peskov said.

The news of Russia expanding its list of unfriendly countries follows reports of Moscow office of Russia’s Ministry of Justice filing a suit with the Basmanny court to liquidate the Jewish Agency and exclude it from the Unified State Register of Legal Entities, as reported on Thursday, July 21.

