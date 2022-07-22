By Matthew Roscoe • 22 July 2022 • 9:06

Heartbreak as Senior Lieutenant of the 92nd Brigade Oleksandr Chaban dies in Kharkiv. Image: Yuliya Bidenko/Twitter

TRIBUTES have flooded social media following the death of Senior Lieutenant of the 92nd Brigade Oleksandr Chaban, who lost his life on the frontline in Kharkiv, Ukraine.

Oleksandr Chaban died in the Kharkiv region on Wednesday, July 20, however, news of his death was only made available in the early hours of Friday, July 22.

Yuliya Bidenko, a political scientist at Kharkiv University and teacher of Oleksandr, announced the news on Twitter in a touching tribute.

She revealed that Oleksandr was one of her best students.

“He was an intellectual, an optimist, a bright and smiley person,” she wrote.

Originally from Donbas, Chaban and Bidenko met in 2009 when she completed her PhD.

I met Oleksandr Chaban in 2009 when I've completed PhD in #PoliticalScience at @KarazinUniver. Being just abt 4 yrs older,I didn't share my "wisdom" with their class, but we have a lot of discussions instead. Sasha was smart and polite,he wasn't a narcissist, but he was a patriot

She added: “Oleksandr Chaban joined Ukrainian Army on February 2022. He was a good officer, he was a good son and a father of a girl.

“He was a responsible Ukrainian citizen, a brilliant mind, he was an activist and a perspective politician, but I can’t resist crying remembering his smile.”

Oleksandr Chaban joined #UkrainianArmy on February 2022. He was a good officer, he was a good son and a father of a girl. He was a responsible #Ukrainian citizen, a brilliant mind, he was an activist and a perspective politician, but I cant resist of crying remembering his smile

Other people paid tribute to the fallen soldier.

One person wrote: “I’m truly sorry for you, I really am. Oleksandr sounds like someone I would have loved to have a great conversation with over a cup of tea or coffee. Ukraine losing it’s best and brightest for the defense of it’s future is a tragedy on it own. Rest in Peace, Oleksandr Chaban.”

I'm truly sorry for you, I really am. Oleksandr sounds like someone I would have loved to have a great conversation with over a cup of tea or coffee. Ukraine losing it's best and brightest for the defense of it's future is a tragedy on it own. Rest in Peace, Oleksandr Chaban.

“So sorry for your loss. He fought for what was right. Like so many growing up in this world of injustice. His call was from the light. ❤️ Condolences to his family and many friends and to Ukraine who have lost another brave soul,” another person wrote.

So sorry for your loss. He fought for what was right. Like so many growing up in this world of injustice. His call was from the light. ❤️

Condolences to his family and many friends and to Ukraine who have lost another brave soul. — Hendry (@Hendry22912984) July 21, 2022

The news of Oleksandr Chaban’s death follows news that mother-of-three Natalia Falshtynska died in the recent Russian airstrikes on Vinnytsia.

Natalia Falshtynska, a mother-of-three who has a husband (also a doctor) fighting on the frontline in Ukraine, lost her life after being critically injured nearly a week ago as a result of the Russian airstrikes that struck Ukraine’s Vinnytsia on Thursday, July 14.

