Two arrested in Malaga for selling four luxury vehicles previously seized by a court

By Chris King • 22 July 2022 • 0:55

Image of luxury vehicles that had been confiscated by a Malaga court. Credit: Guardia Civil

Two people have been arrested in Malaga for selling four confiscated luxury vehicles they had been made custodians of by a court.

As reported by the Guardia Civil on Thursday, July 21, ‘Operation Malzatum’ has culminated in the arrest of two persons. They were detained for the alleged illegal sale of four vehicles that had been seized by a court in Malaga, of which they were custodians.

An investigation had been launched after the force learned of the sale of several vehicles that had been confiscated in a previous Guardia Civil operation that led to the arrest of 19 people for fraud against the Public Treasury.

In that operation, a criminal network had been broken up that appropriated the amounts of VAT corresponding to the sale of hydrocarbons. With part of these illicit profits, they acquired numerous luxury vehicles that were subsequently seized in that operation.

After being seized and confiscated by the investigating court, some of the vehicles were handed over to those under investigation as depositaries. The court had expressed that the custodians were prohibited from disposing of them, and they were not even allowed to drive them.

However, those now detained proceeded to sell the four vehicles for which they had been named custodians. In the process, they obtained more than €490,000 from their sale, which they invested in the purchase of new luxury vehicles.

Following the efforts made to clarify what had happened, two people were arrested and a search of their home uncovered the four new vehicles acquired by this couple with the fraudulent proceeds, which were duly seized. The detainees stand accused of the crimes of serious disobedience to the judicial authority, seizure of assets, and improper embezzlement, as reported by malagahoy.es.

___________________________________________________________

