Two companies submit bids to construct the new Las Chapas health centre

She emphasised that: “We are going to provide the district with an absolutely necessary infrastructure to meet the demands of the citizens of the eastern part of the municipality, which until now only had a clinic in the Mayor’s Office itself”.

This new facility will have eleven consultation rooms, five waiting rooms, and more than 500m² of surface area. Angeles Muñoz, the mayor of Marbella, reported that the planned execution period is eight months.

Marbella City Council announced on Wednesday, July 20, that two companies have submitted bids for the construction of the new health centre in M alaga municipality of Las Chapas. It will be located on Calle Hacienda, next to the future municipal swimming pool.

“Our commitment was that this was going to be the legislature of facilities”, the mayor reminded those assembled, pointing out that the new health centre on Avenida Ricardo Soriano and the extension of the Nueva Andalucia clinic will soon be put out to tender.

“Unfortunately, Marbella had a historical healthcare deficit due to the neglect of the decades of socialist government at the head of the Junta”, lamented the mayor, who thanked “the enormous sensitivity and close collaboration between administrations that we are experiencing with President Juanma Moreno, which is allowing us to provide a city like ours with health services that are up to par”.

Diego Lopez, the Councillor for Works, pointed out that the bidding budget for the works is €841,247. He detailed that the facilities will have a constructed area of ​​527m² and a working area of ​​385m² in a single storey, “with the future possibility of expanding in height”.

Four of the eleven consultation rooms will be dedicated to family medicine, with four more to nursing. The remainder will be for paediatrics, social worker, and midwifery. There will also be an admission area and emergency rooms, along with a maternal/multipurpose room, five waiting rooms, a storeroom, and a rest area for the health professionals.

