Velez-Malaga seeks to support local fishing sector with promotional video

By Tamsin Brown • 22 July 2022 • 7:04

Velez-Malaga seeks to support the local fishing sector with a promotional video. Credit: Velez-Malaga Town Hall

The video released by the Velez-Malaga Town Hall aims to raise awareness about the local fishing sector and generate public appreciation for those who work in it.

The mayor of Velez-Malaga, Antonio Moreno Ferrer, and the senior patron of the local Fishermen’s Guild, María del Carmen Navas, have presented a promotional video that aims to highlight and raise awareness about the fishing sector in the municipality. Fishing is a key activity for the local economy and a way of life for many families, who carry out their work around the port of Caleta de Velez, one of the most important in the national territory.

Speaking on July 14, Moreno Ferrer said: “We are confident that this humble contribution that we are making from the area of Agriculture and Fisheries of the Velez-Malaga Town Hall will serve to make all citizens more aware of the activity that so many families carry out every day at our port of Caleta.”

The video shows how fish are captured in the boats, pass through the market and end up on the tables of the restaurants and establishments in the area. The full documentary is about 15 minutes long.

