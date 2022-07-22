Weather forecast for Spain on Friday, July 22

By Chris King • 22 July 2022 • 3:15

Image of a cloudy sky with sunshine. Credit: cobalt88/Shutterstock

Here is the weather forecast for Friday, July 22 in Spain, according to AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency.

As predicted by AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, the weather forecast for Spain on Tuesday, July 12, shows a cloudy day in the north of Galicia and in the Bay of Biscay, with light rains that will tend to remit from west to east during the second half of the day.

In the rest of Galicia, cloudy skies will develop. Some low cloudiness is also expected around the Strait and in the mountainous northern regions of the Canary Islands during the afternoon.

The centre and interior of the eastern third of the country ould experience the occasional shower or even isolated storms in the mountains. This is more likely in the Pyrenees and in eastern Iberia, where they could be locally strong and even be accompanied by hail.

In the rest of Spain, slightly cloudy or clear skies will prevail. The Canary Islands could see calima conditions, although less likely or would be less intense in the south of the peninsula, Ceuta, and Melilla. Probable mists or fog banks are also forecast around the Strait,

Maximum temperatures will rise in the Balearic Islands and the eastern and southern thirds of the Peninsula. They will drop in the western Canary Islands, south of Almeria, and the northwestern half of the peninsula. These lower temperatures will be more notable in Galicia, Cantabria, Navarra, La Rioja, and north of the North Plateau.

There will be little change in the rest of the country compared to Thursday, July 21. It could exceed 40°C in the Guadalquivir valley. Minimums will decrease in the western third of Spain and in the Canary Islands. They will increase in the rest of the country except in Levante and the Balearic Islands where there will be few changes.

Intervals of strong wind from the north will occur in the extreme west of Galicia. There will be a Levante in the Strait while the north and northwest of the peninsula will experience northerly winds. A southwest wind will prevail in Ampurdan while the Ebro valley will see northern winds blowing during the second half of the day.

The Canary Islands will see strong intervals and very strong gusts between the western islands. In the Balearic Islands, the easterly component will be weak, while in the rest of the coasts there will be a predominance of breezes. In the rest of the country, variable light winds will blow, with a predominance of the westerly and southern components.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.