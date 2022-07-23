A clear run to El Algarrobico beach (Almeria) on newly-resurfaced road

By Linda Hall • 23 July 2022 • 21:38
EL ALGARROBICO: Easier to reach on resurfaced road
Photo credit: Millars
Carboneras town hall originally asked the provincial council, which is responsible for the road’s upkeep, to re-asphalt the entire road.
The Diputacion agreed to repair the section between the Rambla as far as the junction with the AL-5107 road going towards Garrucha, but announced that work would not entirely finished until 2023.
Instead Carboneras town hall spent almost €30,000 on completing the remaining section, announced Finance councillor Ramon Soto.
“It was very important to finish this second phase in time for the summer,” Soto said.
“We had been fighting for several years to have this road in good condition, and finally succeeded with a joint Diputacion-town hall operation.”
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at [email protected]
