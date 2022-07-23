Alicante’s market stalls to be removed from the esplanade

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 23 July 2022 • 14:38

Market stalls Alicante esplanade - Image Alicante Ayto

Alicante’s iconic market stalls are to be removed from the esplanade after the Town Council voted 6-5 in favour of doing so.

Friday’s vote confirmed online on Saturday, July 23 saw six votes in favour of removing the stall that brings some colour to the esplanade and five against. Bizarrely with nine abstentions, the vote was still carried.

Manuel Jiménez, Councillor for the Occupation of Public Roads said that a meeting will be held on July 31 with the traders to explain the reasons behind the vote, but also to reach “a consensus and seek a solution for the future.”

The decision follows a proposal by the Association of Residents of the Traditional Centre of Alicante, although the details and thinking behind that proposal have yet to be made public.

Market stalls have graced the esplanade between the city and the marina for many years, but unlike many other cities, they have been a permanent rather than a seasonal feature. The 20 odd stalls sell a variety of curios, homewares and clothing.

The success and the extent of use of Alicante’s market stalls is not known and therefore whether they will indeed be missed. More likely is that the market stalls will be moved to a new location in the city, opening the esplanade up to more walkers and for other uses.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.