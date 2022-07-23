Big infrastructure changes for Huercal-Overa (Almeria) over the last two years

By Linda Hall • 23 July 2022 • 18:53

HUERCAL-OVERA: Town hall’s Finance and Contracts team Photo credit: Huercal-Overa town hall

THE current team at Huercal-Overa town hall awarded more than 200 public works contracts after taking over two years ago.

Work carried out during this time has transformed the municipality, Finance and Public Contracts councillor Adrian Ramos declared.

This includes the €3 million access road to the La Inmaculada hospital where work is about to commence, as well as sealing and landscaping the old La Parata rubbish tip. The Virgen del Rio and Profesor Tierno Galvan primary schools have new dining rooms and the town’s streetlights now use sustainable LED technology, Ramos said.

“These projects alone add up to more than €6 million,” he added.

“Never before has so much been spent on infrastructure during one legislative term.”

Ramos pointed out that most of the 200 projects have now been carried out, while the remainder were due to begin shortly.

“We shall continue working on the Huercal-Overa of the future with important development projects that will also have an impact on the town’s economic activities,” said local mayor, Domingo Fernandez.

He also went on to congratulate the Contracts department for the great work they have carried out over the last two years and the dedication of Huercal-Overa’s municipal personnel.

