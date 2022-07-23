BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: Russia bombs Ukrainian grain port hours after signing export deal

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 23 July 2022 • 14:05
Breaking-news-EWN-24
Ukraine’s military said that they intercepted two Russian missiles that targeted the grain export facility in the City of Odessa whilst two others reached their target early on Saturday morning.
Russia agreed not to target ports while grain shipments are in transit, but Ukraine’s authorities believe that the facility was deliberately targeted as it is believed that the facility itself is not covered by the deal.
A social media post by Ukraine’s military southern command centre said two Kalibr missiles hit the port, while two more were shot down by air defence systems.
RF is predictably worthless. The ink has not had time to dry out, yet there are two vile provocations: attack on a sea port in Odessa and a statement by 🇷🇺 Defense Ministry that 🇺🇦 ports are "dangerous for shipping". A reminder to the world of what ru-"pursuit of peace" is worth. pic.twitter.com/bxIvMQqXxu
Oleksiy Honcharenko, a local MP, said online: “These scumbags sign contracts with one hand and direct missiles with the other.”
The extent of the damage is unknown, as its effect on future grain exports.
The deal signed on Friday, July 22 will see Ukrainian Black Sea ports used for the export of grain reopened, raising hopes that some of the international food crisis started by Russia’s invasion of its neighbour will come to an end.
The deal was agreed upon following two months of talks and resulted in what U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called a “package” that would both restore Ukrainian grain exports while easing Russian grain and fertilizer shipments.
"This is an agreement for the world."
— @antonioguterres calls signing of Black Sea Grain Initiative a beacon of hope, possibility & relief in a world that needs it more than ever. https://t.co/hRUq11fMvf pic.twitter.com/17oHzYnGR9
The deal comes despite the ongoing war and the tough Western sanctions on Moscow.
If the deal between Russia and Ukraine is kept to, then this could be the start of the normalisation of food prices. Only time will tell with Russia having failed to keep to agreements before, but perhaps now is the time and the opportunity for the world to step in and ensure that the agreement is adhered to.
