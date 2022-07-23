Cantoria (Almeria) honours a foreign resident as the town’s Adoptive Son

By Linda Hall • 23 July 2022 • 13:15

Jorge Gonzalez with Cantoria’s mayor and councillors Photo credit: Cantoria town hall

JORGE GONZALEZ, known in Cantoria as Jorge the Mexican, recently received the freedom of the town.

He has been named Adoptive Son in return for his inborn principles and the invaluable support he gave to the community during the pandemic, declared Cantoria’s mayor, Puri Sanchez Aranega.

“Jorge the Mexican, as we all know him, and as he likes to be called, has lived here for almost 20 years and deserves the best award that a town can bestow on someone not born there,” Sanchez Aranega said.

Jorge habitually retransmits Cantoria council’s plenary meetings on the social media and the announcement was made – to his surprise – during a recently-called extraordinary session.

When the pandemic struck Jorge was the first person who volunteered to cover an area of almost 80 square kilometres delivering medication and food supplies to housebound residents in far-flung districts.

Bilingual Jorge has been invaluable in assisting Cantoria’s foreign population and, as a leading promoter of cultural interchange, is largely responsible for the integration and participation of all members of the community, regardless of nationality, the mayor said.

