Costa Blanca North employs lifeguard drones to keep ‘drowning’ watch

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 23 July 2022 • 8:47

Lifeguard Drone - Image Tiwtter @dameeldiezmo

The Costa Blanca North is once again employing lifeguard drones to keep a watch out for people who get into trouble in the waters off their shores.

The Valencia Community announced on Friday, July 22 that the number of drones would be increased following a test operation last year that resulted in at least six lives being saved.

Gabriela Bravo, Minister of Justice, Interior and Public Administration for the Community, said that with 24 drownings already this year that: “We are multiplying efforts with emergency services, lifeguards and town halls to reduce an unaffordable number of victims.

“Unmanned aircraft have become an extremely useful tool that allows the rapid detection of people who are in danger over the sea. During the last campaign, the drones of the Valencian Agency for Security and Emergency Response saved six lives in direct rescue actions.

“851 flights that were carried out over a total of 2,137 kilometres of coastline. The rescue of these six people fully justifies all our efforts.”

Bravo added: “The drones improve our response capacity against possible drowning because we will detect people in danger more quickly, with drones able to be launched in just five seconds and with a top speed of 85 km/h are able to reach the area where the emergency is taking place within minutes.

“Where necessary a lifesaver is also dispatched to the area ensuring that those in danger are reached more quickly. The drones are also connected with the First Aid and Rescue services of the Town Halls enabling them to carry out surveillance support tasks in the bathing areas”.

A total of 20 drones are being deployed along the coast of the Community, with units being provided to Altea, Benidorm, Dénia and Javea.

Drones are also being provided to six municipalities in Castellón (Borriana, Vinaròs, Peñíscola, Moncofa, Alcalà de Xivert and Oropesa), six in Valencia (Cullera, Gandia, La Pobla de Farnals , Miramar, Piles and Alboraia) and eight in Alicante (Altea, Benidorm, Dénia, Orihuela, Santa Pola, Jávea, Guardamar del Segura and El Campello).

With the Costa Blanca North expecting an influx of visitors over the summer, the lifeguard drones will according to the Community be an essential part of the region’s efforts to keep people safe by keeping a drowning watch.

