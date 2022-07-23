Covid data in Spain show a significant drop in the incidence rate on Friday, July 22

By Chris King • 23 July 2022 • 2:08

Image of Covid vaccine. Credit: Julia Agin/Shutterstock.com

The latest Covid data report from the Ministry of Health in Spain shows a significant drop in the accumulated incidence rate among the over-60s.

The Ministry of Health published its twice-weekly Covid numbers in Spain on Friday, July 22, compiled using data provided by the autonomous communities. A total of 72,704 new cases of coronavirus have been registered since the last report on Tuesday, July 19.

Of this number, 34,342 occurred in people over 60 years of age. This brings the total number of infections in Spain to 13,204,863 since the start of the pandemic.

In the last 14 days, the average incidence rate of infections in Spain in people over 60 years of age shows another reduction. It has dropped from the figure of 1,018 per 100,000 inhabitants registered on Tuesday, July 19, to 858.24, a substantial decrease.

Another 518 deaths have been recorded from coronavirus in the last week. This brings the official death toll from coronavirus in Spain to 110,187.

Currently, there are 10,489 patients admitted for Covid-19 throughout Spain, with 513 in an ICU. The capacity of beds occupied by coronavirus patients stands at 8.74 per cent and in ICUs at 5.91 per cent.

