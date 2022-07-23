Cuevas del Almanzora (Almeria) launches this year’s My Lovely Beach programme

By Linda Hall • 23 July 2022 • 12:06

QUITAPELLEJOS BEACH: Included in Cuevas’ Mi Playa Bonica programme Photo credit: cuevasdelalmanzora.es

THE Mi Playa Bonica (My Lovely Beach) environmental programme has returned to the Quitapellejos, Villaricos and Pozo del Esparto beaches.

The Cuevas del Almanzora town hall’s campaign reminds members of the public of the importance of conserving and improving the quality of the local beaches.

“Marine rubbish is one of the world’s greatest environmental problems and solutions need to arrive via comprehensive conservation policies at local level,” a Cuevas town hall statement said.

Cuevas launched the Mi Playa Bonica programme in 2017, aware that wellbeing, good health and the local economy are directly linked to conserving the ecosystems that the local population depends on.

This year’s first “Mi Playa Bonica” session will be held on July 24 at the Quitapellejos beach in Palomares, moving to Cala Siret (Villaricos) on July 30 and Pozo del Esparto on July 31.

Activities centre on each occasion with a massive clean-up of rubbish and litter from the beaches, walkways, perimeters of beach bars and zones with vegetation.

In return, participants are rewarded with a wide range of recycled items that they will receive in return for an item of beach litter.

Each session includes a display of photographs, a work of art made from recycled materials and talks by experts explaining how plastics enter the food chain and interfere with the correct functioning of the ecosystems.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.