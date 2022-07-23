Dozens of dog-sized rabbits rescued from slaughter

By Annie Dabb • 23 July 2022 • 16:13

Image - Giant Flemish Rabbit: krithnarong Raknagn/shutterstock

Dozens of dog-sized rabbits crammed into small cages at an illegal breeding farm have been rescued from slaughter on the 11th July 2022. In total, 47 giant rabbits were carried to safety from where they were being bred for meat in Ashington.

The rabbits’ breed is Giant Flemish rabbits and weigh roughly the same amount as a medium sized dog. The animals were being overfed so that they could be slaughtered and their meat could be sold on the black market for human consumption, as reported by Metro.

RSPCA inspector Trevor Walker described the conditions in which the rabbits were being kept as “cramped and dirty” which “would have been very unpleasant for them especially in the heat.”

Their hutches had not been cleaned and the rabbits had simply been left to breed with one another.

Fortunately, the rabbits’ conditions were not life threatening and they will be put up for adoption for those who want a dog-sized rabbit as the newest member of their family. After a vet inspection, one rabbit has been given medication for “weepy eyes” and a wound on the back of his neck”, but is otherwise fine.

Walker has said the rabbits have a “nice temperament” and “will make good companion animals”. Although he has shown concern for the increasing number of animal cruelty or maltreatment cases concerning rabbits, especially due to the cost of living crisis as many people simply can’t afford to take proper care of their pet.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.