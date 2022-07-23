easyJet announces a raft of new initiatives to help customers this summer

By Chris King • 23 July 2022 • 2:37

Image of easyjet's new Helping Hands initiative. Credit: Flickr - TaylorHerring easyJet Press office

A raft of new initiatives has been announced by easyJet to help customers travel more easily this summer.

On Monday, July 18, easyJet announced the introduction of a raft of new initiatives to help customers flying abroad this summer. These include a new dedicated customer hotline for young families travelling abroad.

As schools across Britain break up this Friday, July 22, for the summer holidays, the airline is expecting 6.2 million passengers to take to the skies across Europe.

A new helpline has been launched for families with children under 12 years old. This will enable them to get through directly to dedicated customer service team members, who have expertise in assisting families.

Whilst the vast majority of customers can self-serve via the easyJet website, customers who wish to speak to someone can do so quickly and easily. easyJet has recruited an additional 350 customer service team members alongside investing in a brand-new customer contact centre located in Milan, to provide support to customers.

Customer service opening hours have been extended to serve passengers from early morning to late at night, with representatives available from 6am to 11pm.

The airline is also providing extra support to customers at the airport. Head office team members are in place, working alongside ground crew at key airports across the UK. They provide additional help to customers to ensure they have as smooth an experience as possible over the holidays.

The new ‘Helping Hands’ have been initially introduced in London Gatwick, Luton, Manchester, Bristol, and Edinburgh, between Wednesdays and Sundays until September 4.

easyJet has also reintroduced its popular Twilight Bag Drop service at London Gatwick where it previously offered it prior to the pandemic and extended to Bristol airport for the first time.

This free service allows customers on early morning flights to drop their hold bags off the evening before they travel, saving time for their journey through the airport on their day of travel. It also allows them to skip the bag drop and instead head straight to security. This system is already proving especially popular with families.

New interactive easyJet airport signage is also being introduced in airports. This is designed to provide customers with QR codes with instant access to the relevant and helpful information on easyJet’s Flight Tracker tool, for the latest information on their flight.

Additional information will also provide advice on the support available through the easyJet app. For easyJet holiday customers, information on how to contact the holiday support team will also be clearly available.

easyJet already has a range of policies in place to help customers on the day of travel, including special assistance, self-service bag drop, and generous family luggage options.

Johan Lundgren, CEO of easyJet, commented: “Delivering a reliable operation this summer and providing a positive experience and the help our customers need when we take them away on their holidays is easyJet’s highest priority”.

“We are introducing this new range of initiatives to provide additional support for over 6.2 million customers flying with us over the holidays, many of whom we know are taking their first long-awaited trip since before the pandemic”, he continued.

“And so, by introducing new services, extending our customer service hours, and adding more people to our customer service team than ever before, we are ensuring our customers have the support they need when they travel with us this summer”, concluded the CEO.

For further information, you can contact the easyJet Press Office on 01582 525252, or log onto www.easyJet.com.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.