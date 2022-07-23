German art thief loses Portrait of a Young Woman

By Annie Dabb • 23 July 2022 • 10:45
Image - bielefeld: wikimediacommons
The 31 year old woman, who’s identity remains unknown to the media sources, stole Aerston’s 16th century painting from the gallery in Hamburg, Germany during the day. She walked out with the painting tucked into a large folder, as recorded by CCTV footage in the gallery.
She has been described in several reports as “strikingly attractive”, according to au.news.yahoo. The woman told German police that she lost the painting later that same day.
The Portrait of a Young Woman is typical of Aertson’s Northern Mannerist style. The Dutch artist himself was highly influential in the invention of monumental genre painting. This is “a mix of still-life and genre painting that often incorporated biblical aspects”, as reported by artnews.com.
Many of Aertson’s other paintings are also of human figures, such as Christ in the House of Mary and Martha (1552), and Market Woman with Vegetable Stall (1567).
Despite filing her own police report declaring the theft, the woman has not revealed the reason for committing the crime, and the painting has yet to be located.
