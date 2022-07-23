Ifs and buts surround proposed windfarm off Nijar and Carboneras (Almeria)

By Linda Hall • 23 July 2022 • 14:50

: OFFSHORE WINDFARM: Could affect marine ecosystems Photo credit: CC/StekRueBe

SPAIN’S Environment Ministry (Miteco) noted that the proposed windfarm off Nijar and Carboneras would be very close to protected areas.

This same zone was near to the route taken by migrating whales making for the Strait of Gibraltar and was also the habitat of turtles, sharks, Miteco pointed out. The same zone was regularly visited by the Balearic shearwater, one of Europe’s most threatened seabirds, as well as gannets and skua.

There were also dense underwater meadows of seagrass in the immediate area, Miteco pointed out.

The Mar de Agata (Agate Sea) promoters needed to take all these factors into account when preparing the Environmental Impact Assessment document that would later be submitted to the Ministry, Miteco sources said.

Miteco’s Institute of Oceanography (IEO) also announced that it was “likely” that anchors keeping the wind turbines in place would affect sediment on the seabed, owing to bottom-turbulence caused by currents.

“This will affect the entire ecosystem while also modifying wind patterns and turbulence on the surface,” the IEO maintained.

